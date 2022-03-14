The Rolling Stones announce 60th anniversary tour dates

The Rolling Stones have announced details of their 60th anniversary tour dates.
The tour – called, perhaps unsurprisingly, SIXTY – includes two shows as part of American Express presents BST Hyde Park on Saturday, June 25 and Sunday, July 3.
The tour comprises fourteen shows in 10 countries including the band’s first gig in Liverpool in over 50 years.
The full run of dates are:
JUNE
Wednesday, June 1 – Wanda Metropolitano Stadium, Madrid, Spain
Sunday, June 5 – Olympic Stadium, Munich, Germany
Thursday, June 9 – Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, UK
Monday, June 13 – Johan Cruijff ArenA, Amsterdam, Netherlands
Friday, June 17 – Wankdorf Stadium, Bern, Switzerland
Tuesday, June 21 – San Siro Stadium, Milan, Italy
Saturday, June 25 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London, UK
JULY
Sunday, July 3 – American Express presents BST Hyde Park, London, UK
Monday, July 11 – King Baudouin Stadium, Brussels, Belgium
Friday, July 15 – Ernst Happel Stadium, Vienna, Austria
Tuesday, July 19 – Groupama Stadium, Lyon, France
Saturday, July 23 – Hippodrome ParisLongchamp, Paris, France
Wednesday, July 27 – Veltins-Arena, Gelsenkirchen, Germany
Sunday, July 31 – Friends Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
The American Express® Cardmembers pre-sale for Tickets for BST Hyde Park starts Monday, March 14; Rolling Stones mailing list and BST Hyde Park pre-sales start Wednesday, March 16 at 10am GMT. General tickets go on sale 10am Friday, March 18. Ticket prices start at £79.95.
