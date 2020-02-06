The Rolling Stones announce first tour dates for 2020

The Rolling Stones have announced their first shows of 2020.
The band’s No Filter tour will return to North America for a 15 city run in 2020.
The dates kick off on May 8 at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego and will bring The Stones back to Vancouver, Austin, Louisville, Cleveland, St. Louis, Charlotte and Tampa. The No Filter tour will also make stops in Minneapolis, Nashville, Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Atlanta.
Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. For ticketing information, please visit www.rollingstones.com
The tour dates are:
May 8, 2020
San Diego, CA: SDCCU Stadium
May 12, 2020
Vancouver, BC: BC Place
May 16, 2020
Minneapolis, MN: U.S. Bank Stadium
May 20, 2020
Nashville, TN: Nissan Stadium
May 24, 2020
Austin, TX: Circuit of The Americas
May 29, 2020
Dallas, TX: Cotton Bowl Stadium
June 6, 2020
Buffalo, NY: New Era Field
June 10, 2020
Detroit, MI: Ford Field
June 14, 2020
Louisville, KY: Cardinal Stadium
June 19, 2020
Cleveland, OH: FirstEnergy Stadium
June 23, 2020
Pittsburgh, PA: Heinz Field
June 27, 2020
St. Louis, MO: The Dome at America’s Center
July 1, 2020
Charlotte, NC: Bank of America Stadium
July 5, 2020
Tampa, FL: Raymond James Stadium
July 9, 2020
Atlanta, GA: Mercedes-Benz Stadium