The Rolling Stones announce first tour dates for 2020

The Rolling Stones have announced their first shows of 2020.

The band’s No Filter tour will return to North America for a 15 city run in 2020.

The dates kick off on May 8 at SDCCU Stadium in San Diego and will bring The Stones back to Vancouver, Austin, Louisville, Cleveland, St. Louis, Charlotte and Tampa. The No Filter tour will also make stops in Minneapolis, Nashville, Dallas, Buffalo, Detroit, Pittsburgh and Atlanta.

Advertisement

Tickets for these dates will go on sale Friday, February 14 at 10am local time. For ticketing information, please visit www.rollingstones.com

The tour dates are:

May 8, 2020

San Diego, CA: SDCCU Stadium

May 12, 2020

Vancouver, BC: BC Place

May 16, 2020

Minneapolis, MN: U.S. Bank Stadium

May 20, 2020

Nashville, TN: Nissan Stadium

Advertisement

May 24, 2020

Austin, TX: Circuit of The Americas

May 29, 2020

Dallas, TX: Cotton Bowl Stadium

June 6, 2020

Buffalo, NY: New Era Field

June 10, 2020

Detroit, MI: Ford Field

June 14, 2020

Louisville, KY: Cardinal Stadium

June 19, 2020

Cleveland, OH: FirstEnergy Stadium

June 23, 2020

Pittsburgh, PA: Heinz Field

June 27, 2020

St. Louis, MO: The Dome at America’s Center

July 1, 2020

Charlotte, NC: Bank of America Stadium

July 5, 2020

Tampa, FL: Raymond James Stadium

July 9, 2020

Atlanta, GA: Mercedes-Benz Stadium