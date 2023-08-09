The Replacements to reissue Tim with previously unreleased Alex Chilton sessions

The Replacements‘ 1985 album Tim is being reissued with 50 previously unheard tracks and a concert from 1986. Tim: Let It Bleed Edition is coming as a 4CD/1LP box set from Rhino on September 22.

The 4CD/1LP deluxe boxed set is built around a new mix of Tim by producer/engineer Ed Stasium. Also included is a new and improved mastering of Tommy Erdelyi’s original 1985 mix of the album.

This deluxe edition also includes a disc of unreleased recordings – including the band’s January 1985 session produced by Big Star’s Alex Chilton – as well as The Replacements’ entire January 11, 1986, show at the Cabaret Metro in Chicago.

Presented in a 12 x 12 hardcover book – loaded with dozens of previously unseen photos – the set features a detailed history of the Tim era written by Bob Mehr, who produced the box with Rhino’s Jason Jones.

CD 1: Tim (Ed Stasium Mix)

Hold My Life

I’ll Buy

Kiss Me On The Bus

Dose Of Thunder

Waitress In The Sky

Swingin Party

Bastard Of Young

Lay It Down Clown

Left Of The Dial

Little Mascara

Here Comes A Stranger

CD 2: Tim (2023 Remaster)

Hold My Life

I’ll Buy

Kiss Me On The Bus

Dose Of Thunder

Waitress In The Sky

Swingin Party

Bastard Of Young

Lay It Down Clown

Left Of The Dial

Little Mascara

Here Comes A Regular

CD 3: Sons of No One: Rare & Unreleased

Can’t Hardly Wait (Acoustic Demo)

Nowhere Is My Home (Alternate Mix)*

Can’t Hardly Wait (Electric Demo) [Alternate Mix]*

Left Of The Dial (Alternate Version)*

Nowhere Is My Home (Alternate Version)*

Can’t Hardly Wait (Cello Version)*

Kiss Me On The Bus (Studio Demo)

Little Mascara (Studio Demo)*

Bastards Of Young (Alternate Version)*

Hold My Life (Alternate Version)*

Having Fun*

Waitress In The Sky (Alternate Version)

Can’t Hardly Wait (The “Tim” Version) [Alternate Mix]*

Swingin Party (Alternate Version)*

Here Comes A Regular (Alternate Version)

CD 4: Not Ready For Prime Time

Live at the Cabaret Metro, Chicago, IL, January 11, 1986

Gary’s Got A Boner*

Love You ‘Till Friday*

Bastards Of Young*

Can’t Hardly Wait*

Answering Machine*

Little Mascara*

Color Me Impressed*

Kiss Me On The Bus*

Favorite Thing*

Mr. Whirly*

Tommy Gets His Tonsils Out*

I Will Dare*

Johnny’s Gonna Die*

Dose Of Thunder*

Takin’ A Ride*

Hitchin’ A Ride*

Trouble Boys*

Unsatisfied*

Black Diamond*

Jumpin’ Jack Flash*

Customer*

Borstal Breakout*

Take Me Down To The Hospital*

Kids Don’t Follow*

Nowhere Man*

The Crusher*

I’m In Trouble*

Go*

LP: Ed Stasium Mix

Side A

Hold My Life

I’ll Buy

Kiss Me On The Bus

Dose Of Thunder

Waitress In The Sky

Swingin Party

Side B

Bastards Of Young

Lay It Down Clown

Left Of The Dial

Little Mascara

Here Comes A Regular

*Previously Unreleased