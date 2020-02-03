The reformed Black Crowes announce European tour

Last year, Uncut brought you news that warring brothers Chris and Rich Robinson had buried the hatchet and reformed The Black Crowes.
Now they’ve announced a European tour for the autumn, playing their classic album Shake Your Money Maker in full, plus “all the hits”. Check out the full list of tourdates below:
October 10 – Dublin, Ireland – 3Arena
October 12 – London, UK – O2 Academy Brixton
October 15 – Glasgow, UK – SSE Hydro
October 16 – Nottingham, UK – Motorpoint Arena
October 20 – Manchester, UK – O2 Apollo
October 23 – Cardiff, UK – Motorpoint Cardiff
October 24 – Leeds, UK – First Direct Leeds
October 27 – Paris, France – Olympia
October 28 – Amsterdam, Netherlands – AFAS
October 30 – Bochum, Germany – Ruhr Congress
October 31 – Berlin, Germany – Tempodrom
November 04 – Antwerp, Belgium – Lotto Arena
November 05 – Munich, Germany – Zenith
November 09 – Zurich, Switzerland – Samsung Hall
November 10 – Milan, Italy – Forum
November 12 – Madrid, Spain – WiZink Center
November 14 – Lisbon, Portugal – Campo Pequeno
Tickets go on sale on Friday (February 7) from here.