The Police to release Synchronicity box set

The Police‘s 1983 album Synchronicity is being reissued on July 26 by UMR / Polydor across multiple formats including 6CD, 4LP, 2CD, 2LP Coloured, 1LP Picture Disc and a digital album.

The band’s fifth and final studio album, it featured the singles “Every Breath You Take“, “King Of Pain“, “Wrapped Around Your Finger” and “Synchronicity II“.

Synchronicity will be available in the following formats:

CD1 is the original album including “Murder By Numbers”, all remastered directly from the original source tapes

CD2 features 18 tracks containing all original 7” / 12” B-sides plus 11 exclusive non-album bonus tracks, available on CD for the first time

CD3 and CD4 contains previously unreleased alternate takes of all the Synchronicity songs

CD4 also features unreleased songs

CD5 and CD6 features 19 live recordings – all previously unreleased – captured on September 10, 1983 at the Oakland-Alameda Coliseum, USA

A 2CD Deluxe reissue will also be available, featuring the same track list as detailed on CD1 and CD2 of the boxset above.

The reissue will also be available as a Digital Box Set, available on all DSPs and will mirror the 6CD track list above.

The reissue will be available in three different vinyl presentations:

4LP Super Deluxe Edition (Limited Edition)

Original vinyl track list (LP1)

A selection of 7” / 12” B-sides and live recordings (LP2)

A selection of unreleased alternate takes and demos from the Synchronicity sessions (LP3)

A selection of unreleased alternate takes and demos from the Synchronicity sessions (LP4 side 1)

6 unreleased songs as detailed in CD4 of the boxset description above, with the exception of ‘I’m Blind’ (LP4 side 2)

2LP Deluxe (Coloured Double Vinyl, D2C Exclusive)

Original vinyl track list (LP1)

A selection of 7” / 12” B-sides and live recordings (LP2)

1LP Picture Disc (Alternate Sequence, Limited Edition)

Original vinyl track list but with a different running order of songs

Here’s the tracklisting for all formats:

6-Disc Limited Edition Deluxe Boxset

CD1

Synchronicity I Walking In Your Footsteps O My God Mother Miss Gradenko Synchronicity II Every Breath You Take King Of Pain Wrapped Around Your Finger Tea In The Sahara Murder By Numbers

CD 2 (Bonus)

Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) Someone To Talk To Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) I Burn For You Once Upon A Daydream Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) Roxanne (Backing Track) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Every Bomb You Make Walking On The Moon (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Hole In My Life (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) One World (Not Three) (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Invisible Sun (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983) Murder By Numbers (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983) Walking In Your Footsteps (Derangement) Tea In The Sahara (Derangement)

CD 3 (Unreleased – Part 1)

Synchronicity I (Demo) Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix) Synchronicity I (Instrumental) Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Version) Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix) O My God (Demo) O My God (Outtake) O My God (OBX Version) O My God (Alternate Mix) Mother (Alternate Version) Mother (Instrumental) Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix) Synchronicity II (Demo) Synchronicity II (Outtake) Synchronicity II (Extended Version) Synchronicity II (Alternate Mix) Synchronicity II (Instrumental)

CD 4 (Unreleased – Part 2)

Every Breath You Take (Demo) Every Breath You Take (Outtake) Every Breath You Take (Alternate Mix) King Of Pain (Demo) King Of Pain (Alternate Version) King Of Pain (Alternate Mix) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Demo) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental) Tea In The Sahara (Demo) Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix) Murder By Numbers (Demo) I’m Blind (Demo) Loch Ragged Man Goodbye Tomorrow Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Outtake) Three Steps To Heaven Rock And Roll Music

CD 5 (Live Pt. 1 – Unreleased) Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

Synchronicity I Synchronicity II Walking In Your Footsteps Message In A Bottle Walking On The Moon O My God De Do Do Do, De Da Da Da Wrapped Around Your Finger Tea In The Sahara Spirits In the Material World

CD 6 (Live Pt. 2 – Unreleased) Live At The Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, California, USA / 10th September 1983

Hole In My Life Invisible Sun One World (Not Three) King Of Pain Don’t Stand So Close To Me Murder By Numbers Every Breath You Take Roxanne Can’t Stand Losing You

4LP Super Deluxe Edition (Limited Edition)

Disc 1

Synchronicity I (Side 1) Walking In Your Footsteps (Side 1) O My God (Side 1) Mother (Side 1) Miss Gradenko (Side 1) Synchronicity II (Side 1) Every Breath You Take (Side 2) King Of Pain (Side 2) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Side 2) Tea In The Sahara (Side 2)

Disc 2 (Bonus)

Murder By Numbers (Side 1) Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Side 1) Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) (Side 1) Someone To Talk To (Side 1) Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) (Side 1) I Burn For You (Side 1) Once Upon A Daydream (Side 2) Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2) Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) (Side 2) Roxanne (Backing Track) (Side 2) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2) Every Bomb You Make (Side 2)

Disc 3 (Unreleased)

Synchronicity I (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Synchronicity I (Instrumental) (Side 1) Walking In Your Footsteps (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) O My God (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Mother (Instrumental) (Side 1) Miss Gradenko (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Synchronicity II (Outtake) (Side 2) Synchronicity II (Extended Version) (Side 2) Synchronicity II (Instrumental) (Side 2) Every Breath You Take (Alternate Mix) (Side 2)

Disc 4 (Unreleased)

King Of Pain (Alternate Version) (Side 1) King Of Pain (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Instrumental) (Side 1) Tea In The Sahara (Alternate Mix) (Side 1) Loch (Side 2) Ragged Man (Side 2) Goodbye Tomorrow (Side 2) Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Outtake) (Side 2) Three Steps To Heaven (Side 2) Rock And Roll Music (Side 2)

2CD

CD 1

Synchronicity I Walking In Your Footsteps O My God Mother Miss Gradenko Synchronicity II Every Breath You Take King Of Pain Wrapped Around Your Finger Tea In The Sahara Murder By Numbers

CD 2

Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) Someone To Talk To Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) I Burn For You Once Upon A Daydream Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) Roxanne (Backing Track) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Every Bomb You Make Walking On The Moon (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Hole In My Life (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) One World (Not Three) (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) Invisible Sun (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983) Murder By Numbers (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 2nd November 1983) Walking In Your Footsteps (Derangement) Tea In The Sahara (Derangement)

2LP Coloured Vinyl (D2C Exclusive)

Disc 1

Synchronicity I (Side 1) Walking In Your Footsteps (Side 1) O My God (Side 1) Mother (Side 1) Miss Gradenko (Side 1) Synchronicity II (Side 1) Every Breath You Take (Side 2) King Of Pain (Side 2) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Side 2) Tea In The Sahara (Side 2)

Disc 2 (Bonus)

Murder By Numbers (Side 1) Truth Hits Everybody (Remix) (Side 1) Man In A Suitcase (Live At The Variety Arts Theatre, Los Angeles, USA / 16th January 1981) (Side 1) Someone To Talk To (Side 1) Message In A Bottle (Live At The Gusman Cultural Center, Miami, USA / 26th October 1979) (Side 1) I Burn For You (Side 1) Once Upon A Daydream (Side 2) Tea In The Sahara (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2) Every Breath You Take (Backing Track) (Side 2) Roxanne (Backing Track) (Side 2) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Live At The Omni, Atlanta, USA / 3rd November 1983) (Side 2) Every Bomb You Make (Side 2)

1LP (Picture Disc)

Disc 1

Synchronicity I (Side 1) Every Breath You Take (Side 1) Wrapped Around Your Finger (Side 1) Miss Gradenko (Side 1) Synchronicity II (Side 1) King Of Pain (Side 2) Walking In Your Footsteps (Side 2) Mother (Side 2) O My God (Side 2) Tea In The Sahara (Side 2)