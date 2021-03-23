The National unveil deluxe photobook, Light Years

The National have unveiled a new deluxe coffee table book called Light Years, in conjunction with Scottish photographer Graham MacIndoe.

MacIndoe took the band’s very first press photo back in 2001; after reconnecting with the band in 2012, he has documented recording sessions for The National’s last three albums, as well as accompanying them on the road.

Many of the pictures are previously unpublished and the book also includes essays from members of the band, plus a vinyl album of songs selected by MacIndoe and Scott Devendorf from The National’s September 2018 performances at Forest Hills Stadium in New York.

Light Years ships in late April / early May and is available for pre-order here.