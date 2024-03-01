The Jesus And Mary Chain announce memoir, Never Understood

The Jesus And Mary Chain have announced details of their memoir. Never Understood will be published by White Rabbit books on August 15.

Written by Jim and William Reid, with Ben Thompson, the memoir is available in hardback, trade paperback, ebook and audio digital download, alongside a White Rabbit special edition and a vinyl audiobook. You can pre-order a copy here.

The Jesus And Mary Chain also star in this month’s issue of Uncut, where they discuss their new album Glasgow Eyes, how the shared ideals they developed in their East Kilbride bedroom still apply in 2024 and how the bust-ups and breakdowns of yore are now firmly behind them. “Your fantasy of being in a band is in every way better than the reality,” they tell us.