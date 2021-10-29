The Eagles to play London’s Hyde Park

The Eagles will play six shows across the UK, Ireland and Europe next June, including London as part of American Express presents BST Hyde Park.

The shows are part of the band’s 50th anniversary.

The run of dates begins in Arnhem in the Netherlands with a show at the Gelredome on June 17, before they play stadiums in Liverpool, Edinburgh and Dublin.

Advertisement

They wrap up the European dates on June 26 at Hyde Park gig, with support from Robert Plant and Alison Krauss and other artists, as yet unconfirmed.

Tickets go on sale 9am, Friday, November 5. They’re available from here.

The full run of tour dates is:

Friday June 17th 2022 Gelredome, Arnhem

Monday 20th June 2022 Liverpool, Anfield Stadium

Wednesday 22nd June 2022 Edinburgh, BT Murrayfield Stadium

Friday 24th June 2022 Dublin, Aviva Stadium

Sunday 26th June 2022 London, American Express presents BST Hyde Park