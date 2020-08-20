The Doors announce expanded Morrison Hotel

The Doors have announced details of a 50th Anniversary Edition of Morrison Hotel.

Released by Rhino on October 9, the 2-CD/1-LP set expands The Doors’ fifth studio album with over an hour of unreleased session outtakes.

The original album newly remastered by The Doors’ longtime engineer and mixer Bruce Botnick, while the bonus disc features 19 outtakes.

Advertisement

The CD tracklisting is:

CD Track Listing

Disc One: The Original Album

Side One: Hard Rock Cafe

“Roadhouse Blues”

“Waiting For The Sun”

“You Make Me Real”

“Peace Frog”

“Blue Sunday”

“Ship Of Fools”

Side Two: Morrison Hotel

“Land Ho!”

“The Spy”

“Queen Of The Highway”

“Indian Summer”

“Maggie M’Gill”

Disc Two: Mysterious Union

Black Dressed In Leather (Queen Of The Highway Sessions)

First Session (11/15/68)

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 1, She Was A Princess) *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Various Takes) *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 44, He Was A Monster) *

Second Session (1/16/69)

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 12, No One Could Save Her) *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 14, Save The Blind Tiger) *

Third Session (Date Unknown)

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 1, American Boy – American Girl) *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Takes 5, 6 & 9, Dancing Through The Midnight Whirlpool) *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take 14, Start It All Over) *

“I Will Never Be Untrue” *

“Queen Of The Highway” (Take Unknown) *

Money Beats Soul (Roadhouse Blues Sessions)

First Session

“Roadhouse Blues” (Take 14, Keep Your Eyes On The Road) *

“Money (That’s What I Want)” *

“Rock Me Baby” *

Second Session

“Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 6 & 7, Your Hands Upon The Wheel) *

“Roadhouse Blues” (Take 8, We’re Goin’ To The Roadhouse) *

Third Session

“Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 1 & 2, We’re Gonna Have A Real Good Time) *

“Roadhouse Blues” (Takes 5, 6 & 14, Let It Roll Baby Roll) *

Dawn’s Highway (Peace Frog/Blue Sunday Session)

“Peace Frog/Blue Sunday” (Take 4) *

“Peace Frog” (Take 12) *

* previously unreleased