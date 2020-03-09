Subscribe
The Divine Comedy announce Barbican residency

Plus full 30th anniversary reissue programme

Sam Richards
photo by Ben Meadows

The Divine Comedy will celebrate their 30th anniversary this year by reissuing their entire back catalogue.

They’ll also play a five-night stand at London’s Barbican in September, playing two albums in full each night, before repeating the run at Paris’s Cité de la Musique. See dates below:

September
2nd LONDON, Barbican – Liberation / Promenade
3rd LONDON, Barbican – Casanova / A Short Album About Love
4th LONDON, Barbican – Fin de Siècle / Regeneration
5th LONDON, Barbican – Absent Friends / Victory For The Comic Muse
6th LONDON, Barbican – Bang Goes The Knighthood / Foreverland

25th PARIS, Cité de la Musique – Liberation / Promenade
26th PARIS, Cité de la Musique – Casanova / A Short Album About Love
27th PARIS, Cité de la Musique – Fin de Siècle / Regeneration
28th PARIS, Cité de la Musique – Absent Friends / Victory For The Comic Muse
29th PARIS, Cité de la Musique – Bang Goes The Knighthood / Foreverland

London tickets go on general sale from 10am on Friday (March 13) and Paris from April 27. For ticket links go here.

Prior to the shows, on August 21, Divine Comedy Records will remaster and reissue nine of the band’s albums on CD, LP and digitally: Liberation (1993), Promenade (1994), Casanova (1996), A Short Album About Love (1997), Fin de Siècle (1998), Regeneration (2001), Absent Friends (2004), Victory for the Comic Muse (2006) and Bang Goes the Knighthood (2010).

Each CD release comes with a second CD of B-sides, demos and alternate versions curated by Neil Hannon, much of which has never been heard before. The CD release of A Short Album About Love comes with a DVD of A Short Film About A Short Album About Love – a previously unreleased 50-minute film of the Shepherd’s Bush Empire concert at which Short Album… was recorded.

Additionally, a 12xCD boxset called Venus, Cupid, Folly And Time – Thirty Years Of The Divine Comedy brings together all the remastered CD albums and bonus material, as well as new editions of 2016’s Foreverland and 2019’s Office Politics updated with bonus material and liner notes. It also features Juveneilia – an exclusive 2xCD compilation of early material put together by Hannon from his personal archive, including recordings stretching back to 1984. It contains the ‘lost’ 1990 album Fanfare For The Comic Muse and long out-of-print EPs “Timewatch” and “Europop.”

All the reissues can be pre-ordered here.

Publications
The latest in Uncut’s Ultimate Record Collection series is the first of our artist-led specials. We begin with David Bowie: 1964-1976, which presents every...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection, Part 1 (1964-1976)

Buy Now
Magazines
Robert Plant, Karen Dalton, Elton John, Stephen Malkmus, Maria McKee, Shabaka Hutchings and Iggy & Bowie – plus a free 15-track CD
Magazines

Uncut – April 2020

Buy Now
Publications
Who’s next? Well, yes they are. Ahead of their UK arena tour, our latest deluxe edition Ultimate Music Guide focuses on the music of...
Publications

The Who – Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Magazines
Kate Bush, Robert Wyatt, Peter Green and Tame Impala – plus our Sounds Of The New West Volume 5 CD – all feature in...
Magazines

Uncut – March 2020

Buy Now
Publications
Bridge Over Troubled Water is 50! To celebrate this, and to commemorate over 60 years of their music-making – both separately, and as a...
Publications

Simon & Garfunkel – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now

