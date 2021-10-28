The Delines announce new album The Sea Drift; share track “Little Earl”

The Delines return with a new album, The Sea Drift, released on February 11, 2022 via Decor records.
A collaboration between Willy Vlautin and Amy Boone, The Sea Drift is the third album from The Delines. You can watch the video for the first track from the album, “Little Earl” here:
The Sea Drift is available to pre-order by clicking here.
The tracklisting for The Sea Drift is:
Little Earl
Kid Codeine
Drowning In Plain Sight
All Along The Ride
Lynnett’s Lament
Hold Me Slow
Surfers In Twilight
Past The Shadows
This Ain’t No Getaway
Saved From The Sea
The Gulf Drift Lament
Meanwhile, The Delines will also play the UK in February next year:
Wednesday 9th February – Cork – Live At St Luke’s
Thursday 10th February – Belfast – Rosemary St Church
Friday 11th February – Kilkenny – Set Theatre
Saturday 12th February – Dublin – Liberty Hall Theatre
Sunday 13th February – Bury – The Met
Monday 14th February – Bristol – The Fleece
Tuesday 15th February – Pocklington – Arts Centre
Wednesday 16th February – Newcastle – Gosforth Civic
Thursday 17th February – Glasgow – St Luke’s
Friday 18th February – Nottingham – Metronome
Saturday 19th February – London – Union Chapel