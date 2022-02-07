The Cure’s Robert Smith gives update on band’s upcoming new album

Robert Smith has given an update on The Cure’s upcoming new album.

Taking to Twitter, Smith said that the group will be performing songs from their new album the next time they play.

He explained: “We will be performing songs from a new album when we next play…or we won’t be playing at all! And I really want to play…so that means…”

He continued: “It means my desire to release a new album is overwhelming!”

In 2020, keyboardist Roger O’Donnell described the long-awaited follow-up to 2008’s 4:13 Dream as the band’s “most intense, saddest and most emotional record” yet.

Last week, The Cure added a third London date to their 2022 UK and Ireland headline tour.

The group are due to hit the road this October for a lengthy run of European concerts, which wraps up on November 28 in Paris.

In December, the band will make stop-offs in Dublin and Belfast before returning to the UK for gigs in Glasgow, Leeds, Birmingham and Cardiff. The Cure are then set to headline The SSE Arena in Wembley, London on December 11, 12 and 13.

Tickets for The Cure’s extra Wembley concert went on general sale last Friday. You can purchase yours here.