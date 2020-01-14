The Allman Brothers Band’s 50th anniversary marked with 10xLP set

On February 28, Island/Mercury/UMC will release a new 10xLP / 5xCD Allman Brothers Band retrospective, entitled Trouble No More: 50th Anniversary Collection.

It’s named after the Muddy Waters song “Trouble No More”, which is the first track The Allman Brothers Band demoed for their eponymous 1969 debut album – a version which you can now hear by clicking this pre-order link.

Produced by Allman Brothers Band historians and aficionados Bill Levenson, John Lynskey and Kirk West, Trouble No More offers a selection of 61 classic songs, live performances and rarities from across their 45-year career, including seven previously unreleased tracks. See below for a full tracklist of the 10xLP edition.

The surviving band members – Jaimoe, Warren Haynes, Derek Trucks, Oteil Burbridge and Marc Quinones – will reunite for one night only for a special tribute show at New York’s Madison Square Garden on March 10, joined by Duane Trucks, Reese Wynans and special guest Chuck Leavell.

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part I

Disc 1

1. Trouble No More (Demo)* (Side A)

2. Don’t Want You No More (Side A)

3. It’ Not My Cross To Bear (Side A)

4. Dreams (Side A)

5. Whipping Post (Side B)

6. I’m Gonna Move To The Outskirts Of Town (Live at Ludlow Garage) (Side B)

7. Midnight Rider (Side B)

8. Revival (Side B)

Disc 2

1. Don’t Keep Me Wonderin’ (Side A)

2. Hoochie Coochie Man (Side A)

3. Please Call Home (Side A)

4. Statesboro Blues (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A)

5. Stormy Monday (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B)

6. In Memory Of Elizabeth Reed (Live at Fillmore East) (Side B)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part II

Disc 3

1. One Way Out (Live at Fillmore East) (Side A)

2. You Don’t Love Me / Soul Serenade (Live at A&R Studios) (Side A)

3. Hot ‘Lanta (Live at A&R Studios) (Side B)

4. Stand Back (Side B)

5. Melissa (Side B)

6. Blue Sky (Side B)

Disc 4

1. Ain’t Wastin’ Time No More (Live at Mar y Sol) (Side A)

2. Wasted Words (Side A)

3. Ramblin’ Man (Side A)

4. Southbound (Side A)

5. Jessica (Side B)

6. Early Morning Blues (Outtake) (Side B)

The Capricorn Years 1969 – 1979 Part III / The Arista Years 1980 – 1981

Disc 5

1. Come And Go Blues (Live at Watkins Glen) (Side A)

2. Mountain Jam (Live at Watkins Glen)* (Side A)

3. Can’t Lose What You Never Had (Side A)

4. Win, Lose Or Draw (Side B)

5. High Falls (Side B)

Disc 6

1. Crazy Love (Side A)

2. Can’t Take It With You (Side A)

3. Pegasus (Side A)

4. Just Ain’t Easy (Live at Merriweather Post Pavilion) (Side B)

5. Hell & High Water (Side B)

6. Angeline (Side B)

7. Leavin’ (Side B)

8. Never Knew How Much (I Needed You) (Side B)

The Epic Years 1990 – 2000

Disc 7

1. Good Clean Fun (Side A)

2. Seven Turns (Side A)

3. Gamblers Roll (Side A)

4. End Of The Line (Side A)

5. Nobody Knows (Side B)

6. Low Down Dirty Mean (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

Disc 8

1. Come On Into My Kitchen (Live at Radio & Records Convention) (Side A)

2. Sailin’ ‘Cross The Devil’s Sea (Side A)

3. Back Where It All Begins (Side A)

4. Soulshine (Side B)

5. No One To Run With (Side B)

6. I’m Not Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side B)

The Peach Years 2000 – 2014

Disc 9

1. Loan Me A Dime (Live at the New World Music Theatre)* (Side A)

2. Desdemona (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)

3. High Cost Of Low Living (Side B)

4. Old Before My Time (Side B)

Disc 10

1. Blue Sky (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)

2. Little Martha (Live at the Beacon Theatre)* (Side A)

3. Black Hearted Woman (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side A)

4. The Sky Is Crying (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

5. “Farewell” speeches (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)

6. Trouble No More (Live at the Beacon Theatre) (Side B)