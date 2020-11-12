Subscribe
News

Teenage Fanclub announce new album, Endless Arcade

Watch a video for lead single, "Home"

Sam Richards
Credit: Donald Milne

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89)

From the Berlin trilogy to Tin Machine, via Let's Dance
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

The making of The Style Council’s “Walls Come Tumbling Down!”

Paul Weller and co ponder their 1985 rallying cry: “It’s probably still relevant, sadly…”
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing the Ultimate Music Guide to Talking Heads

Featuring an exclusive foreword by David Byrne
Read more

Teenage Fanclub have revealed that their tenth album, Endless Arcade, will be released on March 5 via their own PeMa label.

Watch a video for lead single “Home” below, shot by Donald Milne at the Leith Theatre.

Advertisement

“I think of an endless arcade as a city that you can wander through, with a sense of mystery, an imaginary one that goes on forever…” says the band’s Raymond McGinley. “When it came to choosing an album title, it seemed to have something for this collection of songs.”

Songwriting on the album is split between McGinley and Norman Blake, with the band completed by Francis Macdonald on drums, Dave McGowan on bass and Euros Childs on keyboards. “The process is much the same as it always has been,” says McGinley. “In 1989 we went into a studio in Glasgow to make our first LP. Francis starts setting up his drums, the rest of us find our spots around him and off we go. Thirty years later Francis is setting up his drums in Clouds Hill Recordings in Hamburg. A few hours later we’re recording the first song. We don’t conceptualise, we don’t talk about it, we just do it. Each of us are thinking our own thoughts, but we don’t do much externalising. We just feel our way into it.”

“We were very comfortable with each other in the studio,” adds Blake. “I think some of the playing is a bit freer and looser than on recent albums. Dave and Euros’ playing is amazing, and Francis on drums is really swinging. The whole process of making this album was very invigorating. Everyone in the band contributed a lot and the song arrangements came together really quickly. Everything felt fresh.”

Endless Arcade will be released on translucent green, yellow or clear vinyl, CD and limited cassette, with sleeve art by Huw Evans AKA H Hawkline. Pre-order here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Read More
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.