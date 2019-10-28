Tame Impala announce new album, The Slow Rush

Hear latest single, "It Might Be Time"

Tame Impala have announced that their new album The Slow Rush will be released by Fiction Records on February 14.

Listen to latest single “It Might Be Time” below:

The Slow Rush was recorded between Los Angeles and Kevin Parker’s studio in his hometown of Fremantle, Australia. The twelve tracks were recorded, produced and mixed by Parker himself.

You can pre-order the album here, including limited edition coloured vinyl versions.

