Supergrass have reformed

2020 tour and career-spanning boxset announced

Ten years since they split, Supergrass have announced they are reforming for a 2020 tour including dates across the UK, Ireland, Europe and the USA.

On January 24, they will also release a career-spanning boxset entitled Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 – 2008, which includes a number of rare and unreleased tracks. Hear their previously unheard cover of The Police’s “Next To You” below:

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

“Everything aligned for us to make this happen for 2020,” says the band’s Danny Goffey. “It was the first time that we collectively felt the buzz to get back in a room together and play the songs. We’re extremely excited to get out there and bring a bit of Supergrass joy to all our fans… and their extended families.”

Check out the tourdates below:

FEBRUARY 2020

4th – Paris, France – Casino de Paris

5th – Brussels, Belgium – Ancienne Belgique

7th – Amsterdam, Netherlands – Paradiso

14th – Dublin, Republic of Ireland – Olympia Theatre

17th – Belfast, Northern Ireland – Ulster Hall

20th – Glasgow, Scotland – Barrowland Ballroom

24th – Newcastle-Upon-Tyne, England – O2 Academy Newcastle

26th – Manchester, England – O2 Victoria Warehouse

29th – Leeds, England – O2 Academy Leeds

MARCH 2020

3rd – Birmingham, England – O2 Academy Birmingham

6th – London, England – Alexandra Palace

APRIL 2020

2nd – Los Angeles – Wiltern

8th – New York, NY – Webster Hall

Tickets go on sale on Friday (September 13). You can pre-order Supergrass: The Strange Ones 1994 – 2008 and peruse the tracklistings for the various editions here.

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The September 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from July 18, and available to order online now – with The Who on the cover. Inside, you’ll find Blue Note, Dr John, Quentin Tarantino, Joan Shelley, Ty Segall, Buzzcocks, Ride, Lucinda Williams, Lloyd Cole and more. Our 15-track CD also showcases the best of the month’s new music, including Modern Nature, Sleater-Kinney, Ezra Furman and more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.