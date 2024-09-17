Subscribe
News

Super deluxe edition of Talking Heads: 77 unveiled

Includes previously unreleased CBGB live set

By Sam Richards

Trending Now

Pre-order 77 here

On November 8, Rhino will release a Super Deluxe Edition of Talking Heads’ landmark debut, featuring a number of rarities and previously unreleased tracks – including a live set captured at CBGB, New York, on October 10, 1977.

THE BEATLES, JONI MITCHELL, VAN MORRISON, MICHAEL KIWANUKA AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE!

A 4xLP + 4×7” boxset of Talking Heads: 77 is available exclusively here, which includes the remastered original album, one LP of rare and previously unreleased demos and outtakes, and a double LP of Live At CBGB, New York, NY, Oct. 10, 1977. An 80-page hardcover book features never-before-seen photos, fliers, artwork, and liner notes personally penned by each member of the band – Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison – plus recording engineer Ed Stasium.

Advertisement

Standard 2xLP and 3xCD + Blu-Ray versions of the album will also be available.

Listen to a rare acoustic version of “Psycho Killer” below, featuring Arthur Russell on cello.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More