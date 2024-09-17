Super deluxe edition of Talking Heads: 77 unveiled

On November 8, Rhino will release a Super Deluxe Edition of Talking Heads’ landmark debut, featuring a number of rarities and previously unreleased tracks – including a live set captured at CBGB, New York, on October 10, 1977.

THE BEATLES, JONI MITCHELL, VAN MORRISON, MICHAEL KIWANUKA AND MORE STAR IN THE NEW UNCUT – ORDER YOUR COPY HERE!

A 4xLP + 4×7” boxset of Talking Heads: 77 is available exclusively here, which includes the remastered original album, one LP of rare and previously unreleased demos and outtakes, and a double LP of Live At CBGB, New York, NY, Oct. 10, 1977. An 80-page hardcover book features never-before-seen photos, fliers, artwork, and liner notes personally penned by each member of the band – Tina Weymouth, David Byrne, Chris Frantz and Jerry Harrison – plus recording engineer Ed Stasium.

Advertisement

Standard 2xLP and 3xCD + Blu-Ray versions of the album will also be available.

Listen to a rare acoustic version of “Psycho Killer” below, featuring Arthur Russell on cello.

When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.