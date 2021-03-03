Sun Ra’s Lanquidity to be reissued as 4xLP box set

Sun Ra’s classic 1978 album Lanquidity – one of his funkiest and most accessible sets – is to be reissued by Strut as a 4xLP box on May 28.

It features the widely distributed version of the album – remastered and cut at 45 rpm over two LPs – alongside an alternative mix of the album by producer Bob Blank, originally released in limited quantities for a 1978 Sun Ra Arkestra gig at Georgia Tech.

Hear the alternate mix of “Twin Stars Of Thence” below:

The package includes unseen photos and extensive sleeve notes by Bob Blank, Michael Ray and Danny Ray Thompson of Sun Ra Arkestra and Tom Buchler of Philly Jazz. Pre-order here.