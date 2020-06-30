Sufjan Stevens announces new album, The Ascension

Sufjan Stevens has revealed that his new album The Ascension will be released via his own Asthmatic Kitty label on September 25.

The Ascension is his eighth album and the follow-up to 2015’s acclaimed Carrie & Lowell.

A video for the first single, “America”, will be released at 2pm BST on Friday. In the meantime, you can pre-order the album here and check out the tracklisting and cover art below:

1. Make Me An Offer I Cannot Refuse (5:19)

2. Run Away With Me (4:07)

3. Video Game (4:16)

4. Lamentations (3:42)

5. Tell Me You Love Me (4:22)

6. Die Happy (5:47)

7. Ativan (6:32)

8. Ursa Major (3:43)

9. Landslide (5:04)

10. Gilgamesh (3:50)

11. Death Star (4:04)

12. Goodbye To All That (3:48)

13. Sugar (7:37)

14. The Ascension (5:56)

15. America (12:30)