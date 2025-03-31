Sufjan Stevens has announced that a 10th anniversary deluxe reissue of Carrie & Lowell is coming via Asthmatic Kitty on May 30.

The double LP will include seven previously unreleased bonus tracks, a 40-page art book and a new essay by Stevens. Hear the previously unreleased “Mystery Of Love (Demo)” below. Taken from the original Carrie & Lowell album sessions, it was later re-worked and re-recorded for Luca Guadagnino’s Call Me By Your Name:

The bonus disc also includes demo versions of “Death With Dignity”, “Should Have Known Better”, “The Only Thing” and “Eugene”, as well as expansive outtakes of “Fourth Of July” and “Wallowa Lake Monster”.

Pre-order Carrie & Lowell (10th Anniversary Edition) here.