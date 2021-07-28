Spiritualized announce Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space reissue

Spiritualized have confirmed that the reissue of their seminal 1997 album Ladies And Gentlemen We Are Floating In Space will arrive in September.

The space-rock band’s third record memorably featured contributions from the likes of Dr John and the London Community Gospel Choir.

The reissue will now arrive on September 10, and comes after Spiritualized confirmed plans to reissue their first four albums earlier this year.

Reflecting on the record, Spiritualized’s Jason Pierce said: “We went out to America ahead of recording this record. John [Coxon] had joined on guitar and I’d recorded the title track and a number of other demos that ended up on the finished record.

“But we got to play ‘Cop Shoot Cop’ and ‘Electricity’ live and to work them out before we recorded them for the record and then John became integral to the band.

“He came from a world of Syl Johnson and Al Green, Teenie Hodges, and Reggie Young; a different world within the guitar lines. And then there was Kate [Radley]’s hugely influential keyboard that was relentless and loud.”

Revealing how he convinced Dr John to play on the record, Pierce added: “With Dr. John, I just wrote a letter, sent the track and his response was immediate. He said, ‘Absolutely, absolutely, love it.’ It was where he wanted to be.

“I was completely in awe of him and his playing and everything he put to it. I could hardly speak, to be honest. Not that I needed to speak much. It didn’t add anything little or less to the proceedings. It was an amazing session, amazing to do.”

The band have so far released 1992’s Lazer Guided Melodies and 1995’s Pure Phase in their reissue series.

Spiritualized’s most recent album And Nothing Hurts came out in 2018, and followed on from Sweet Heart Sweet Light (released in 2012).