Sons Of Kemet to break up after remaining 2022 live shows

Sons Of Kemet have announced that they’re set to break up after finishing up their 2022 touring schedule.

The jazz quartet, led by saxophonist Shabaka Hutchings and featuring Tom Skinner of Radiohead side-project The Smile on drums, were nominated for the 2018 Mercury Prize for Your Queen Is A Reptile.

The band are set to play a host of gigs across 2022, including a show in Barcelona for Primavera Sound next week (June 6), and have told fans in a statement that the shows will be their last “for the foreseeable future.”

The statement read: “This year will be the last chance to see us in the form to which you’ve grown accustomed.

“After 10 years we have decided that from the end of our scheduled 2022 shows we will be closing this chapter of the band’s life for the foreseeable future. We’re excited to play our remaining gigs for you and to make this summer a fitting send off.”

Sons Of Kemet released their third album, Black To The Future, back in May of 2021. It follows 2018’s Mercury-nominated. Your Queen Is A Reptile, which earned the group a Mercury Prize nomination.