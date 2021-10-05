Sons Of Kemet announce 2022 UK tour set to kick off in February

Sons Of Kemet have announced that they’ll be heading out on the road for a UK tour next year.

The experimental jazz quartet, led by Shabaka Hutchings, will kick off the run of dates on February 19 at Gorilla in Manchester, followed by shows in Glasgow, Leeds, Bristol, and ending the tour with their biggest headline show to date at London’s Roundhouse on February 26.

“UK/EU tickets on sale now!!!! We cannot wait to be back playing live for you after such a long pause,” the group wrote on Twitter.

You can see the full list of Sons Of Kemet dates below – tickets are on sale now here.

February 2022

19 – Manchester, Gorilla

20 – Glasgow, Oran Mor

22 – Leeds, Belgrave Music Hall

24 – Bristol, Marble Factory

26 – London, Roundhouse

Sons Of Kemet released their third album, Black To The Future, back in May. It follows 2018’s Your Queen Is A Reptile, which earned the group a Mercury Prize nomination.

Sons Of Kemet, Claud, TV Priest and more are set to play Pitchfork Paris 2021 next month.

Pitchfork Paris will run from November 15-21 across multiple venues across the city, and also feature a show on Bobby Gillespie & Jehnny Beth’s joint European tour.

The announcement came alongside news of a first ever London-based Pitchfork Festival, set to take place the previous week in November.