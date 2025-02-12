Small Faces’ posthumous 1969 compilation The Autumn Stone will be reissued in expanded form on March 28, to kick off the 60th anniversary celebrations of Immediate Records. Curated by drummer Kenney Jones, the new reissue is a joint release with his own Nice Records.

Newly mastered by Nick Robbins, it boasts a number of previously unreleased and rare versions of Small Faces songs, including stripped-down acoustic mixes and live tracks.

As well as a standard 3-CD edition, The Autumn Stone will be reissued as 3-LP coloured vinyl box-set including a 68-page hardback book containing detailed sleevenotes and track-by-track recording information, illustrated with rare memorabilia, original artwork and previously unseen photos by Small Faces photographers Tony Gale and Gered Mankowitz. The vinyl box-set boasts gold foil lettering, with the band’s name finally restored to the front cover, having been mistakenly left off on the album’s original 1969 release.

The vinyl package is limited to 3000 numbered copies, 750 of which are signed by Kenney Jones and Gered Mankowitz. Both vinyl editions are available to pre-order exclusively from the official Small Faces website here.

Peruse the 3-LP tracklisting below:

SIDE 1

Here Come the Nice (stereo)

The Autumn Stone (stereo)

Collibosher (stereo)

All Or Nothing (mono)

Red Balloon (stereo)

Lazy Sunday (stereo)



SIDE 2

Call It Something Nice (stereo)

I Can’t Make It (mono)

Afterglow (stereo)

Sha La La La Lee (mono)

The Universal (stereo)

I’m Only Dreaming (stereo)

Donkey Rides, A Penny A Glass (mono)



SIDE 3

Me You And Us Too (mono)

I Feel Much Better (stereo)

Olympic Jam (“one more!”) (stereo) Previously unreleased

Green Circles (mono)

My Mind’s Eye (mono)

Tin Soldier (mono)

Just Passing (mono)



SIDE 4

Itchycoo Park (stereo)

Don’t Burst My Bubble (stereo)

Get Yourself Together (stereo)

Hey Girl (mono)

Wide-Eyed Girl On The Wall (stereo)

Whatcha Gonna Do About It? (mono)

Wham, Bam, Thank You, Mam (mono)



SIDE 5

The Autumn Stone (stereo) * Previously unreleased version

Red Balloon (stereo) * Previously unreleased version

Things Are Going To Get Better (stereo) *

Show Me The Way (stereo) *

I Can’t Make It (stereo) *

Donkey Rides, A Penny A Glass (stereo) *

*Stripped-down acoustic mixes, previously unreleased on vinyl

SIDE 6

Rollin’ Over (Live) (stereo) **

If I Were a Carpenter (Live) (stereo) **

Every Little Bit Hurts (Live) (stereo) **

All Or Nothing (Live) (stereo) **

Tin Soldier (Live) (stereo) **

** Recorded live Newcastle City Hall 18 November 1968