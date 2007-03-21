Sly Stone Back With The Family

The original 60s funksters are recording a new album

Following on from the renewed interest in the group, reports are in that The Family Stone are back in the recording studio – making their twelfth album – and with Sly Stone onboard too.

Sly Stone, whose last appearance wirh the original Family Stone was a bizarre short vocal performance at the 2006 Grammy Awards, has reportedly been writing, recording and producing songs at his home studio in California.

His Grammy appearance was the first time Sly had sung onstage with the group since 1987, and the tribute show was impetus for original group members minus Sly Stone and Larry Graham to reform as The Original Family Stone for a reunion tour.

The tour is schreduled to arrive in Europe later this year.

News that Sly Stone has rejoined the group in the studio, follows on from raptuous acclaim that the Sly & The Family Stone remastered reissues have gained.

The group’s eleventh and final album was 1983’s “Ain’t But the One Way” – a collaboration with George Clinton.

