Shellac announce new Peel Sessions album

The End Of Radio is released on June 14, 2019

Shellac have announced details of a new double album featuring two previously unreleased sessions for John Peel.

Titled The End Of Radio, Pitchfork reports that the album is released on June 14 via Touch & Go. The sessions were recorded at the BBC’s Maida Vale Studios in 1994 and 2004.

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The tracklisting for The End Of Radio is:

Spoke

Canada

Crow

Disgrace

Ghosts

The End of Radio

Canada

Paco

Steady As She Goes

Billiard Player Song

Dog And Pony Show

Il Porno Star

Shellac’s last album, Dude Incredible, was released in 2014. Last year, Steve Albini won $105,629 and a gold bracelet at the 2018 World Series Of Poker in Las Vegas, after seeing off 310 other players at Seven Card Stud.

“I am ecstatic that a player as mediocre as me can outlast all of these better players and end up with a bracelet,” said Albini. “There’s still hope for everybody!”

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from April 18, and available to order online now – with Pink Floyd on the cover. The issue comes with a unique 15-track CD curated for Uncut by The National, who also speak exclusively to us inside the issue. Elsewhere, you’ll find Scott Walker, Bob Dylan, Primal Scream, JJ Cale, Cate Le Bon, Peter Perrett, Aretha Franklin, Mac DeMarco, Dinosaur Jr, Dylan Carson, Africa Express and much more.

Uncut: the past, present and future of great music.