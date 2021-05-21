Subscribe
News

Listen to Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen team up on new song “Like I Used To”

Watch the music video for the John Congleton-produced track

By Sam Moore
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen (Picture: Dana Trippe / Press)

Trending Now

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen have teamed up to record a new collaborative song, “Like I Used To” – listen to the track below.

After the pair earlier this week teased the song’s arrival, the John Congleton-produced track has been released yesterday (May 20).

“Even though we weren’t super close, I always felt supported by Angel and considered her a peer in this weird world of touring,” Van Etten said in a statement about Like I Used To. “We highway high-fived many times along the way…

Advertisement

“I finally got the courage in June of 2020 to reach out to see if she would want to sing together. I got greedy and quickly sent her a track I had been working on.”

Speaking about working with Van Etten on ‘Like I Used To’ – which you can hear in the Kimberly Stuckwisch-directed video for the song above – Olsen added: “I’ve met with Sharon here and there throughout the years and have always felt too shy to ask her what she’s been up to or working on.

“The song reminded me immediately of getting back to where I started, before music was expected of me, or much was expected of me, a time that remains pure and real in my heart.”

Originally published on NME
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Prince, Liz Phair, Bobby Gillespie, George Harrison, Lambchop, Ann Peebles, Kurt Vile, Jackson Browne, Faye Webster and Joni Mitchell 
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

John Robinson -

Introducing The Complete Bob Dylan

A meticulous, left-field guide to Bob’s outstanding output since 1962. Containing: studio albums, singles, EPs, films, live albums, the Bootleg Series, deep cuts, hairstyles, books, and much more from the world of Dylan – all reviewed and ranked for your enjoyment.
Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More