Watch Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen’s live TV debut of “Like I Used To”

The two artists performed their collaborative track on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

By Sam Moore
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen
Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen. Credit: Dana Trippe / Press

Sharon Van Etten and Angel Olsen on Tuesday (June 8) performed their track “Like I Used To” on TV for the first time – you can watch their Tonight Show performance below.

The two artists released their collaborative song, which was produced by John Congleton, last month.

Van Etten and Olsen recorded their live performance of “Like I Used To” for the Tonight Show at the LA music venue Zebulon.

The two artists’ live setup included drummer Rhys Hastings and guitarist Emily Elhaj (who usually play as part of Olsen’s backing band), as well as Van Etten’s keyboardist Charley Damski, guitarist Nicole Lawrence and drummer Griffin Goldsmith.

Watch the performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon below:

Originally published on NME
Features

