Shack have announced their first tour dates since 2007. Reuniting Michael and John Head, with original bassist Pete Wilkinson, they are due to play four shows beginning with an opening homecoming date at the Liverpool Olympia.

The band will also be joined by The Coral‘s Ian Skelly, replacing original drummer Iain Templeton, who died in December 2022.

“Iain was a massive part of Shack,” explains John Head. “I didn’t ever think that this could happen because Iain was no longer around. His contribution was enormous and he was one of us. It’s still a massive thing him not being here. He remains irreplaceable, but we have someone on board now in Ian (Skelly), who will do an amazing job and is a huge fan of what Iain did with Shack himself.”

Nathaniel Cummings, a member and co-songwriter in Michael Head’s Red Elastic Band, will complete the 2025 version of Shack.

The confirmed, upcoming Shack 2025 live dates are:

Fri 25 April – Liverpool Olympia – SOLD OUT

Thu 1 May – Glasgow, St. Luke’s

Fri 2 May – Manchester, O2 Ritz

Mon 5 May – London, Union Chapel – SOLD OUT

Limited, remaining tickets and any returns can be found here.