Send us your questions for Steve Cropper!

As one of the greatest and most influential guitarists of all-time, Steve Cropper hardly needs any introduction. Suffice to say, as in-house guitarist, songwriter and A&R man at Stax during the 1960s, Cropper’s fingerprints are all over numerous indelible classics by the likes of Otis Redding, Sam & Dave, Wilson Pickett and many more.

As well as being a prominent member of Booker T & The MGs and The Blues Brothers band, the ludicrously in-demand Cropper has worked with almost everyone in music, from Neil Young to Dolly Parton, Rod Stewart to Frank Black.

A couple of Cropper’s many famous admirers – namely Brian May and Billy Gibbons – turn up on his new album Friendlytown, due for release on August 23 via Mascot Label Group/Provogue.

But before that, Cropper has kindly agreed to submit to a gentle grilling from you, the Uncut readers. So what do you want to ask a giant of the game? Send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (July 15) and Steve will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.