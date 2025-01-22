Now’s your chance to put a question to one of the great voices of British folk-rock. Maddy Prior, of course, is best-known for co-founding Steeleye Span – the band she still fronts today, 56 years on. In fact Steeleye Span are currently readying a new album for release later this year, and will tour the UK throughout April and May (see the full list of dates and buy tickets here).

As well as also making numerous albums with The Carnival Band, June Tabor and Martin Carthy, Prior has collaborated with everyone from David Bowie to Mike Oldfield, Jethro Tull to Status Quo. And next month, she’ll make an appearance on the new Everything Is Recorded album, singing a song co-written by Vampire Weekend’s Ezra Koenig.

So please send your questions to audiencewith@uncut.co.uk by Monday (January 27) and Maddy will answer the best ones in a future issue of Uncut.