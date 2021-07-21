See the tracklisting for Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series Vol. 16

The latest instalment in Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series is released on September 17.
Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) focusses on Dylan’s albums Shot Of Love, Infidels and Empire Burlesque and will come complete with previously unreleased outtakes, alternate takes, rehearsal recordings, live performances and more.
You can hear “Too Late (Band Version)”, an outtake from the Infidels sessions, below:
Uncut has written extensively about this period in Dylan’s career before – click here to read Part One and Part Two of Dylan in the Eighties.
Springtime In New York will be released by Columbia/Legacy on a number of formats: a deluxe 5CD boxset (with book, memorabilia, photos and more) as well as 2CD and 2LP sets. Pre-order here.
The sleeve notes are written by Uncut’s Damien Love. You can read Damien’s review of Dylan’s Shadow Kingdom livestream by clicking here.
Third Man Records will release a 4LP version of Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) as part of their Vault Series.
- ORDER NOW: The Complete Bob Dylan: a meticulous, left-field guide to Bob’s outstanding output since 1962
Here’s the tracklisting.
2-DISC VERSION
DISC 1
1. Angelina – Shot of Love outtake
2. Need a Woman – Rehearsal
3. Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal
4. Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake
5. Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake*
6. Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake
7. Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake
8. Jokerman – Infidels alternate take
9. Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake
10. Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake
11. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take
12. Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take
13. Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake
DISC 2
1. Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake
2. Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take
3. Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake
4. I and I – Infidels alternate take
5. Tell Me – Infidels outtake
6. Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland
7. Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix
8. Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take
9. Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take
10. Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take
11. New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake
12. Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take
2-LP VERSION
LP 1 – Side A
1. Jokerman – Infidels alternate take
2. Need a Woman – Rehearsal
3. Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake
LP 1 -Side B
1. Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake
2. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take
3. Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake
LP 2 – Side A
1. Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake
2. Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take
3. Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take
LP 2 – Side B
1. New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake
2. Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take
DELUXE VERSION
DISC 1
1. Señor (Tales of Yankee Power) – Rehearsal
2. To Ramona – Rehearsal
3. Jesus Met the Woman at the Well – Rehearsal
4. Mary of the Wild Moor – Rehearsal
5. Need a Woman – Rehearsal
6. A Couple More Years – Rehearsal
7. Mystery Train – Shot of Love outtake
8. This Night Won’t Last Forever – Rehearsal
9. We Just Disagree – Rehearsal
10. Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal
11. Sweet Caroline – Rehearsal
12. Fever – Rehearsal
13. Abraham, Martin and John – Rehearsal
DISC 2
1. Angelina – Shot of Love outtake
2. Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake
3. I Wish It Would Rain – Shot of Love outtake
4. Let It Be Me – International 7″ Single B-side*
5. Cold, Cold Heart – Shot of Love outtake
6. Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake*
7. Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake
8. Borrowed Time – Shot of Love outtake
9. Is It Worth It? – Shot of Love outtake
10. Lenny Bruce – Shot of Love alternate mix
11. Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake
DISC 3
1. Jokerman – Infidels alternate take
2. Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake
3. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take
4. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take
5. Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take
6. Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake
7. This Was My Love – Infidels outtake
8. Too Late [acoustic version] – Infidels outtake
9. Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake
10. Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake
DISC 4
1. Clean Cut Kid – Infidels outtake
2. Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take
3. Baby What You Want Me to Do – Infidels outtake
4. Tell Me – Infidels outtake
5. Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground – Infidels outtake
6. Julius and Ethel – Infidels outtake
7. Green, Green Grass of Home – Infidels outtake
8. Union Sundown – Infidels alternate take
9. Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake
10. I and I – Infidels alternate take
11. Death is Not the End [full version] – Infidels outtake*
DISC 5
1. Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland
2. License to Kill [live] – Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984
3. I’ll Remember You – Empire Burlesque alternate take
4. Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix
5. Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take
6. Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take
7. Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take
8. Straight A’s in Love – Empire Burlesque outtake
9. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [slow version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take
10. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [fast version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take
11. New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake
12. Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take