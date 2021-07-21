See the tracklisting for Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series Vol. 16

The latest instalment in Bob Dylan’s Bootleg Series is released on September 17.

Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) focusses on Dylan’s albums Shot Of Love, Infidels and Empire Burlesque and will come complete with previously unreleased outtakes, alternate takes, rehearsal recordings, live performances and more.

You can hear “Too Late (Band Version)”, an outtake from the Infidels sessions, below:

Springtime In New York will be released by Columbia/Legacy on a number of formats: a deluxe 5CD boxset (with book, memorabilia, photos and more) as well as 2CD and 2LP sets. Pre-order here.

Third Man Records will release a 4LP version of Bob Dylan – Springtime In New York: The Bootleg Series Vol. 16 (1980-1985) as part of their Vault Series.

Here’s the tracklisting.

2-DISC VERSION

DISC 1

1. Angelina – Shot of Love outtake

2. Need a Woman – Rehearsal

3. Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal

4. Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake

5. Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake*

6. Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake

7. Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake

8. Jokerman – Infidels alternate take

9. Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake

10. Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake

11. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take

12. Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take

13. Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake

DISC 2

1. Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake

2. Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take

3. Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake

4. I and I – Infidels alternate take

5. Tell Me – Infidels outtake

6. Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland

7. Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix

8. Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take

9. Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take

10. Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take

11. New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake

12. Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take

2-LP VERSION

LP 1 – Side A

1. Jokerman – Infidels alternate take

2. Need a Woman – Rehearsal

3. Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake

LP 1 -Side B

1. Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake

2. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take

3. Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake

LP 2 – Side A

1. Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake

2. Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take

3. Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take

LP 2 – Side B

1. New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake

2. Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take

DELUXE VERSION

DISC 1

1. Señor (Tales of Yankee Power) – Rehearsal

2. To Ramona – Rehearsal

3. Jesus Met the Woman at the Well – Rehearsal

4. Mary of the Wild Moor – Rehearsal

5. Need a Woman – Rehearsal

6. A Couple More Years – Rehearsal

7. Mystery Train – Shot of Love outtake

8. This Night Won’t Last Forever – Rehearsal

9. We Just Disagree – Rehearsal

10. Let’s Keep It Between Us – Rehearsal

11. Sweet Caroline – Rehearsal

12. Fever – Rehearsal

13. Abraham, Martin and John – Rehearsal

DISC 2

1. Angelina – Shot of Love outtake

2. Price of Love – Shot of Love outtake

3. I Wish It Would Rain – Shot of Love outtake

4. Let It Be Me – International 7″ Single B-side*

5. Cold, Cold Heart – Shot of Love outtake

6. Don’t Ever Take Yourself Away – Shot of Love outtake*

7. Fur Slippers – Shot of Love outtake

8. Borrowed Time – Shot of Love outtake

9. Is It Worth It? – Shot of Love outtake

10. Lenny Bruce – Shot of Love alternate mix

11. Yes Sir, No Sir – Shot of Love outtake

DISC 3

1. Jokerman – Infidels alternate take

2. Blind Willie McTell – Infidels outtake

3. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 1] – Infidels alternate take

4. Don’t Fall Apart on Me Tonight [version 2] – Infidels alternate take

5. Neighborhood Bully – Infidels alternate take

6. Someone’s Got a Hold of My Heart – Infidels outtake

7. This Was My Love – Infidels outtake

8. Too Late [acoustic version] – Infidels outtake

9. Too Late [band version] – Infidels outtake

10. Foot of Pride – Infidels outtake

DISC 4

1. Clean Cut Kid – Infidels outtake

2. Sweetheart Like You – Infidels alternate take

3. Baby What You Want Me to Do – Infidels outtake

4. Tell Me – Infidels outtake

5. Angel Flying Too Close to the Ground – Infidels outtake

6. Julius and Ethel – Infidels outtake

7. Green, Green Grass of Home – Infidels outtake

8. Union Sundown – Infidels alternate take

9. Lord Protect My Child – Infidels outtake

10. I and I – Infidels alternate take

11. Death is Not the End [full version] – Infidels outtake*

DISC 5

1. Enough is Enough [live] – Slane Castle, Ireland

2. License to Kill [live] – Late Night with David Letterman, March 22, 1984

3. I’ll Remember You – Empire Burlesque alternate take

4. Tight Connection to My Heart (Has Anybody Seen My Love) – Empire Burlesque alternate mix

5. Seeing the Real You at Last – Empire Burlesque alternate take

6. Emotionally Yours – Empire Burlesque alternate take

7. Clean Cut Kid – Empire Burlesque alternate take

8. Straight A’s in Love – Empire Burlesque outtake

9. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [slow version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take

10. When the Night Comes Falling from the Sky [fast version] – Empire Burlesque alternate take

11. New Danville Girl – Empire Burlesque outtake

12. Dark Eyes – Empire Burlesque alternate take