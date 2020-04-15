Sea Change festival moves online

Devon’s Sea Change festival, originally due to take place at the end of May, was an early casualty of the coronavirus pandemic.

However, organisers have rallied to create an online version of the festival for the weekend of April 25-26.

It will include performances from Yann Tiersen, Shirley Collins (in collaboration with writer Brian Catling and sound artist Matthew Shaw), Billy Bragg, Porridge Radio, Katie Von Schleicher, Nap Eyes, Gordi, Mystery Jets, Richard Norris and more to be announced.

Tim Burgess will host a special edition of his popular Twitter listening parties, while there will also be readings from authors Jon Savage, David Keenan and Rob Chapman.

Everything is free to watch via the Sea Change official site and social media channels.