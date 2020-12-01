Scritti Politti announce first ever live performances of Cupid & Psyche 85

To celebrate the album’s 35th anniversary, Scritti Politti have announced their first ever live performances of Cupid & Psyche 85.

Green Gartside and band will tour the UK in September and October 2021, playing the album in its entirety for the very first time.

See the full list of tourdates below. Tickets will go on sale on Friday December 4 from here.

TUE 21 SEPT 2021 – NORWICH, THE WATERFRONT

WED 22 SEPT 2021 – BIRMINGHAM, TOWN HALL

FRI 24 SEPT 2021 – CARDIFF, THE GATE

SAT 25 SEPT 2021 – MANCHESTER, RNCM CONCERT HALL

MON 27 SEPT 2021 – GLASGOW, ST LUKES

TUE 28 SEPT 2021 – LEEDS, CITY VARIETIES

WED 29 SEPT 2021 – GATESHEAD, SAGE

FRI 1 OCT 2021 – BRIGHTON, CONCORDE 2

SAT 2 OCT 2021 – LONDON, O2 SHEPHERDS BUSH EMPIRE

Cupid & Psyche 85 was an immaculate studio creation that proved impossible to recreate live at the time. “The Scritti of Fred (Maher), David (Gamson) and I never did play live,” recalls Gartside. “We had a tour lined up and we kinda reluctantly went into a rehearsal place somewhere in Manhattan to figure out how the fuck this album could be played. If I recall correctly, it became apparent immediately that we couldn’t reproduce the sound. The project was abandoned.”

However, the current Scritti Politti line-up of Green Gartside, Rob Smoughton (of Hot Chip/Black Peaches), Rhodri Marsden and Dicky Moore have finally bottled the magic and will perform Cupid & Psyche 85 in its entirety at the shows, “alongside other material from Scritti’s history.”