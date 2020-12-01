Subscribe
News

Scritti Politti announce first ever live performances of Cupid & Psyche 85

Green Gartside and co will tour the UK in autumn 2021

Sam Richards

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

Paul McCartney says he still consults John Lennon when writing songs

"I think, 'OK, what would he think of this? What would he say now?’"
Read more
BlogsJohn Robinson - 0

Introducing Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89)

From the Berlin trilogy to Tin Machine, via Let's Dance
Read more
FeaturesSam Richards - 0

Jarvis Cocker: “There’s not a lockdown on the human imagination”

The bard of Sheffield looks back over a strange old year
Read more

To celebrate the album’s 35th anniversary, Scritti Politti have announced their first ever live performances of Cupid & Psyche 85.

Green Gartside and band will tour the UK in September and October 2021, playing the album in its entirety for the very first time.

See the full list of tourdates below. Tickets will go on sale on Friday December 4 from here.

Advertisement

TUE 21 SEPT 2021 – NORWICH, THE WATERFRONT
WED 22 SEPT 2021 – BIRMINGHAM, TOWN HALL
FRI 24 SEPT 2021 – CARDIFF, THE GATE
SAT 25 SEPT 2021 – MANCHESTER, RNCM CONCERT HALL
MON 27 SEPT 2021 – GLASGOW, ST LUKES
TUE 28 SEPT 2021 – LEEDS, CITY VARIETIES
WED 29 SEPT 2021 – GATESHEAD, SAGE
FRI 1 OCT 2021 – BRIGHTON, CONCORDE 2
SAT 2 OCT 2021 – LONDON, O2 SHEPHERDS BUSH EMPIRE

Cupid & Psyche 85 was an immaculate studio creation that proved impossible to recreate live at the time. “The Scritti of Fred (Maher), David (Gamson) and I never did play live,” recalls Gartside. “We had a tour lined up and we kinda reluctantly went into a rehearsal place somewhere in Manhattan to figure out how the fuck this album could be played. If I recall correctly, it became apparent immediately that we couldn’t reproduce the sound. The project was abandoned.”

However, the current Scritti Politti line-up of Green Gartside, Rob Smoughton (of Hot Chip/Black Peaches), Rhodri Marsden and Dicky Moore have finally bottled the magic and will perform Cupid & Psyche 85 in its entirety at the shows, “alongside other material from Scritti’s history.”

Advertisement

Latest Issue

Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Read More
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Read More
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Uncut’s series of specials continues with Ultimate Record Collection: David Bowie – Part 2 (1977-89), which presents every record Bowie made during that time,...
Publications

David Bowie – Ultimate Record Collection: Part 2 (1977-89)

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Paul McCartney, Uncut’s Review Of 2020, Neil Young, Elton John, Jarvis Cocker, Phoebe Bridgers, The Damned, Lucinda Williams, AC/DC, The Kinks and Moses Boyd
Magazines

Uncut – January 2021

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.