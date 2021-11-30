Saint Etienne share ethereal Christmas single “Her Winter Coat”

London trio Saint Etienne have shared an ethereal new single for the holidays by the name of “Her Winter Coat”, which features on a four-track EP of the same name.

The EP consists of two versions of “Her Winter Coat” – both the sprawling six-and-a-half-minute song and an edited down version – alongside fellow Christmas-influenced numbers “Lillehammer” and “A Kiss Like This”. All four tracks are available to stream now, via Heavenly Recordings.

Speaking of “Her Winter Coat”, the single, keyboardist Bob Stanley said: “We love Christmas, as you probably know, and it feels like it’s been a while since our last really Christmassy Christmas record. But I think Pete has done a properly beautiful, icy, frosted, festive job on ‘Her Winter Coat’.”

Multi-instrumentalist Pete Wiggs added, “To complement ‘Her Winter Coat’, Sarah [Cracknell, vocalist] and Gus Bousfield have come up with the incredibly catchy ‘A Kiss Like This’, laden with swirling hibernal synths, and for a touch of Cold War frost we have the brooding melancholy instrumental ‘Lillehammer’ to complete the package. Hope you love ’em all!”

The single arrives with a short film directed by longstanding collaborator Alasdair McLellan, who took inspiration from the Western Isles of Scotland and set out to “tell the story of a girl running away from her troubles on the mainland and escape all the way to Iona on a spiritual journey to give herself some time to think.”

McLellan’s short film acts as a “vague continuation” of the film he created for Saint Etienne’s latest studio album, I’ve Been Trying To Tell You. Take a look at the most recent instalment below.

“Her Winter Coat” comes just a short few months after the release of Saint Etienne’s tenth album, I’ve Been Trying To Tell You.

A Blu-Ray edition of the album’s supporting short film is set to be released on December 6, with additional films for “Her Winter Coat”, “Hello Holly”, “Escalade“ and “Access To All Alone/Infinity 21″. The Blu-Ray will also include an interview with Stanley and McLellan about the making of the films and essays from Saint Etienne.