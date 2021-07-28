Ronnie Wood taps Mick Taylor for new album Mr Luck, a tribute to Jimmy Reed

Ronnie Wood will be paying tribute to one of his musical heroes in a new live album titled Mr. Luck – A Tribute To Jimmy Reed: Live at the Royal Albert Hall. It’s due out on September 3.

The album features an array of special guests, including former Rolling Stones guitarist Mick Taylor whom Wood replaced back in 1974, along with Bobby Womack, Mick Hucknall and Paul Weller.

Recorded live at the Royal Albert Hall on 1 November 2013, Wood and his band performed 18 songs from Reed’s vast catalogue of blues classics. The album’s cover art was drawn by Wood himself.

“Jimmy Reed was one of the premier influences on the Rolling Stones and all the bands that love American blues from that era until the present day,” Wood said in a statement. “It is my honour to have the opportunity to celebrate his life and legacy with this tribute.”

Listen to “Good Lover (ft. Mick Taylor)” below:

The album is the second in a trilogy of personal albums from Wood, celebrating his influences. The first, Mad Lad, was a tribute to rock ’n’ roll pioneer Chuck Berry.

The tracklist for Mr. Luck below:

“Essence”

“Good Lover”

“Mr. Luck”

“Let’s Get Together”

“Ain’t That Loving You Baby”

“Honest I Do”

“High & Lonesome”

“Baby What You Want Me To Do”

“Roll and Rhumba”

“You Don’t Have To Go”

“Shame Shame Shame”

“I’m That Man Down There”

“Got No Where To Go”

“Big Boss Man”

“I Ain’t Got You”

“I’m Going Upside Your Head”

“Bright Lights Big City”

“Ghost of a Man”

You can pre-order your copy of Mr. Luck at ronniewood.com