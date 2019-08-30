Ronnie Wood announces new documentary, Somebody Up There Likes Me

Mick, Keith and Rod join the fun

Ronnie Wood is the subject of a major new documentary, Somebody Up There Likes Me.

The film, directed by Mike Figgis, will premiere on October 12 at this year’s London Film Festival. It covers both Wood’s music career, from his upbringing in West London, through The Birds, The Jeff Beck Band and up to the Stones – as well as his work as an artist.

“Who would have thought that a lad from Hillingdon would be able to combine all his hobbies and convert them into such diverse careers,” says Wood. “It’s such an incredible feeling to look back on my life and discuss key moments along the way that I remember vividly as if they were yesterday. I am flattered that so many talented people took the time to say such nice things about me!”

The film features interviews Mick Jagger, Keith Richards, Charlie Watts and Rod Stewart.

“I was intrigued by Ronnie,” says Figgis. “The combination of his eclectic musical range and his love of painting seemed like a promising start to a documentary. I decided to jump in and we began talking, the first of a really interesting series of conversations. We covered so much ground in these talks and that led to interesting encounters with the likes of Damien Hirst and then a lovely music session in a studio. The remaining Stones chimed in with interesting stories and the result is the film. Ronnie Wood is a very interesting guy, so many personas.”

