Rolling Stones to play US tour as planned despite Charlie Watts’ death

The Rolling Stones have announced that they’re set to play their upcoming US tour dates as planned despite the death of drummer Charlie Watts.
It was announced earlier this month that Watts wouldn’t join the band on their autumn ‘No Filter’ tour dates, with his bandmates sharing messages of support. Longtime Stones associate Steve Jordan was announced to be replacing him on drums for the 13-date tour.
Watts then sadly died aged 80 earlier this week, prompting tributes to pour in from across the music world.
Despite the death, the tour’s promoter Concerts West have revealed that the band will be continuing with the tour, which begins late next month.
“The Rolling Stones’ tour dates are moving ahead as planned,” the statement read.
See The Rolling Stones‘ forthcoming No Filter tour dates below:
September 2021
26 – St Louis, The Dome at America’s Center
30 – Charlotte, Bank Of America Stadium
October 2021
4 – Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
9 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium
13 – New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
17 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
24 – Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium
29 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium
November 2021
2 – Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium
6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
15 – Detroit, Ford Field
20 – Austin, Circuit Of The Americas
Many drummers have praised Watts in the wake of his passing – among them Pink Floyd‘s Nick Mason, Royal Blood‘s Ben Thatcher, Ringo Starr, Questlove, Alex Van Halen and The E Street Band’s Max Weinberg.