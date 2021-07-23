Subscribe
The Rolling Stones announce rescheduled No Filter US tour dates for 2021

The dates stretch across two months later this year

By Will Richards
Credit: Rich Fury/Getty Images

The Rolling Stones have announced rescheduled dates for their No Filter tour of the US.

The legendary band were set to tour North America in the summer of 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic scuppered the plans.

With live music now returning for vaccinated fans across the States, the band have now outlined plans to go through with the tour.

The new rescheduled dates begin in late September in St Louis, Missouri, and run until the end of November where the tour wraps up with a show in Austin, Texas.

See The Rolling Stones’ new No Filter tour dates for the United States below.

September 2021

26 – St Louis, The Dome at America’s Center
30 – Charlotte, Bank Of America Stadium

October 2021

4 – Pittsburgh, Heinz Field
9 – Nashville, Nissan Stadium
13 – New Orleans, New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival
17 – Los Angeles, SoFi Stadium
24 – Minneapolis, U.S. Bank Stadium
29 – Tampa, Raymond James Stadium

November 2021

2 – Dallas, Cotton Bowl Stadium
6 – Las Vegas, Allegiant Stadium
11 – Atlanta, Mercedes-Benz Stadium
15 – Detroit, Ford Field
20 – Austin, Circuit Of The Americas

Elsewhere, the Stones recently released footage of their iconic Copacabana Beach concert in full for the first time.

The band’s historic performance in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil took place in front of the Copacabana Palace Hotel on February 8, 2006. With 1.5million people in attendance, it’s one of the biggest free concerts in music history.

Now, the Stones have released the concert as a film for the first time, remixed, re-edited, and remastered. A Bigger Bang: Live On Copacabana Beach arrived on July 9 on multiple formats, including DVD+2CD, SD BD+2CD, 2DVD+2CD Deluxe, 3LP (pressed on blue, yellow, and green vinyl), 3LP pressed on clear vinyl (exclusive to Sound Of Vinyl) and digital.

Originally published on NME
