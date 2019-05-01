The Rolling Stones confirm details of Rock And Roll Circus reissue

3xLP set features unreleased tracks

As previously reported, The Rolling Stones will release a deluxe anniversary reissue of their Rock And Roll Circus Soundtrack on June 28.

The restored and remixed soundtrack has been expanded to 28 tracks, to be released on CD, digital formats and 3xLP formats (the album’s first time on vinyl). Bonus material includes three additional songs by Taj Mahal and never-before-heard recordings of The Dirty Mac – AKA John Lennon, Keith Richards, Eric Clapton and Mitch Mitchell – performing “Revolution” and “Warmup Jam.”

Order the latest issue of Uncut online and have it sent to your home!

The film will also be released separately on Blu-ray, DVD and TV on-demand, as well as in a Limited Deluxe Edition multi-format package of Blu-Ray, DVD, 2xCD soundtrack, and a perfect-bound 44-page book with David Dalton’s original 1969 Rolling Stone essay, and photographs by Michael Randolf.

Watch the Rock And Roll Circus film trailer and peruse the soundtrack tracklisting below:

1. Mick Jagger’s Introduction Of Rock And Roll Circus – Mick Jagger

2. Entry Of The Gladiators – Circus Band

3. Mick Jagger’s Introduction Of Jethro Tull – Mick Jagger

4. Song For Jeffrey – Jethro Tull

5. Keith Richards’ Introduction Of The Who – Keith Richards

6. A Quick One While He’s Away – The Who

7. Over The Waves – Circus Band

8. Ain’t That A Lot Of Love – Taj Mahal

9. Charlie Watts’ Introduction Of Marianne Faithfull – Charlie Watts

10. Something Better – Marianne Faithfull

11. Mick Jagger’s and John Lennon’s Introduction Of The Dirty Mac

12. Yer Blues – The Dirty Mac

13. Whole Lotta Yoko – Yoko Ono & Ivry Gitlis with The Dirty Mac

14. John Lennon’s Introduction Of The Rolling Stones + Jumpin’ Jack Flash – The Rolling Stones

15. Parachute Woman – The Rolling Stones

16. No Expectations – The Rolling Stones

17. You Can’t Always Get What You Want – The Rolling Stones

18. Sympathy for the Devil – The Rolling Stones

19. Salt Of The Earth – The Rolling Stones

BONUS TRACKS

20. Checkin’ Up On My Baby – Taj Mahal

21. Leaving Trunk – Taj Mahal

22. Corinna – Taj Mahal

23. Revolution (rehearsal) – The Dirty Mac

24. Warmup Jam – The Dirty Mac

25. Yer Blues (take 2) – The Dirty Mac

26. Brian Jones’ Introduction of Julius Katchen – Brian Jones

27. de Falla: Ritual Fire Dance – Julius Katchen

28. Mozart: Sonata In C Major-1st Movement – Julius Katchen

Subscribe to Uncut and make huge savings on the cover price – find out by clicking here!

Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter to keep up to date with the latest news from Uncut.

The June 2019 issue of Uncut is on sale from April 18, and available to order online now – with Pink Floyd on the cover. The issue comes with a unique 15-track CD curated for Uncut by The National, who also speak exclusively to us inside the issue. Elsewhere, you’ll find Scott Walker, Bob Dylan, Primal Scream, JJ Cale, Cate Le Bon, Peter Perrett, Aretha Franklin, Mac DeMarco, Dinosaur Jr, Dylan Carson, Africa Express and much more.