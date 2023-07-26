Roger Waters announces The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux live show

Roger Waters will debut The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux at the London Palladium.

This auspicious event will take place on October 8.

Earlier this month, Waters confirmed that the project will be released as one of his solo albums, and is due in shops on October 6 – the album is available to pre-order here.

Joining Waters on stage will be his current touring band, who presumably all played on these new recordings: Gus Seyffert (bass), Joey Waronker (drums), Jonathan Wilson (guitars), Johnny Shepherd (organ), Via Mardot (Theremin), Azniv Korkejian (vocals), Gabe Noel (strings), Jon Carin (keyboards) and Robert Walter (piano).

The show will be designed by Sean Evans, Waters long time Creative Director.

Says Waters, ““We’re going to do it live at the London Palladium, in October… we look forward to that… hopefully performing it live on other occasions in the future.”

Pre-sales for Roger Waters live performance will start Wednesday, July 26, 10am, with general on-sale following on Friday, July 28, 10am.

You can listen to “Money” from The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux here.