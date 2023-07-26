Subscribe
Advertisement
News

Roger Waters announces The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux live show

If your head explodes with dark forebodings too

By Michael Bonner
Credit: Kate Izor

Trending Now

Roger Waters will debut The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux at the London Palladium.

This auspicious event will take place on October 8.

Earlier this month, Waters confirmed that the project will be released as one of his solo albums, and is due in shops on October 6 – the album is available to pre-order here.

Advertisement

Joining Waters on stage will be his current touring band, who presumably all played on these new recordings: Gus Seyffert (bass), Joey Waronker (drums), Jonathan Wilson (guitars), Johnny Shepherd (organ), Via Mardot (Theremin), Azniv Korkejian (vocals), Gabe Noel (strings), Jon Carin (keyboards) and Robert Walter (piano).

The show will be designed by Sean Evans, Waters long time Creative Director.

Says Waters, ““We’re going to do it live at the London Palladium, in October… we look forward to that… hopefully performing it live on other occasions in the future.”

Advertisement

Pre-sales for Roger Waters live performance will start Wednesday, July 26, 10am, with general on-sale following on Friday, July 28, 10am.

You can listen to “Money” from The Dark Side Of The Moon Redux here.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Advertisement

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 26% when you subscribe online

Learn More