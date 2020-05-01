Robert Fripp launches Music For Quiet Moments series

Robert Fripp has launched a new weekly series of solo ambient pieces called Music For Quiet Moments.

“Quiet moments are when we put time aside to be quiet,” writes Fripp. “Sometimes quiet moments find us. Quiet may be experienced with sound, and also through sound; in a place we hold to be sacred, or maybe on a crowded subway train hurtling towards Piccadilly or Times Square. Quiet Moments of my musical life, expressed in Soundscapes, are deeply personal; yet utterly impersonal: they address the concerns we share within our common humanity.”

Hear the first track in the series, “Pastorale (Mendoza 3rd Jun 2007)” below; you can also purchase a high-quality download from here.

Read Robert Fripp’s diary entry for the day he created the piece here.