Ride announce “fully amped” livestreamed show

Ride have announced a one-off livestreamed gig for Thursday August 6.

The show will be “broadcast loud and fully amped from an intimate, secret location” somewhere in London. The stream will go live at 8.30pm BST and will not be archived. The band will host a live Q&A afterwards.

Tickets cost £12 and are on sale now via Dice, with the option to donate to The Stephen Lawrence Charitable Trust.

Advertisement

To commemorate the event, the band will create some limited edition T-shirts featuring exclusive reprints of classic ’90s Ride designs (see below). This collection will be available to ticket holders only.