Record Store Day 2020 postponed again

This year's titles will now be available on one of three 'drop dates' in the autumn

Sam Richards

Record Store Day has been postponed again, with organisers conceding that the rescheduled date of June 20 is too soon for the event to go ahead safely.

Instead, they have announced that the titles on 2020’s Record Store Day list will be available from independent record shops on one of the three following “RSD drop dates”: Saturday August 29, Saturday September 26 and Saturday October 24. A new version of the list will be launched on June 1, revealing which titles will be released on which dates.

A statement on the official Record Store Day site reads: “This current RSD 2020 plan to spread the spotlight and the support over three months, was made with as much available information as possible, and gives the largest number of stores a chance to participate globally in the strangest Record Store Day ever. RSD will be using the guidance of government and scientific experts to ensure these RSD Drop dates are as socially responsible and safe for all involved as possible. Don’t necessarily expect all the normal in-store celebrations and events as these changes have been made to allow customers to get the RSD product safely in a socially distanced world. Our RSD online rules will be adapted in due course in line with retail developments.”

However, the plans have already caused confusion among consumers and retailers alike. “Bonkers roll out,” wrote Drift Records on Twitter. “We do not know which of the releases will be on which of the days. It is worth noting that lots of them will become available direct from artists between now and then anyway.”

More details as we have them…

