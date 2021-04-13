Subscribe
Record shops celebrate reopening as UK lockdown restrictions ease

"Come for an unvirtual browse and an undigital chat!"

By Michael Bonner
Some albums, yesterday

Record shops across the UK have reopened for in-person trading yesterday (April 12) as a number of coronavirus-enforced restrictions were lifted.

Non-essential businesses in England reopened yesterday as part of the third phase of easing lockdown restrictions, which came into force on January 6. In addition, Northern Ireland’s “stay-at-home” order has ended, while further measures have been relaxed in Scotland and Wales.

A number of record shops across England and the UK have resumed in-person trading today, with the likes of Leeds’ Crash Records, Manchester’s Piccadilly Records and London’s Sister Ray Records all celebrating the significant development on social media, reports our sister title NME.

Tim Burgess’ Twitter Listening Parties’ website has an interactive list of independent record stores in the UK which you can view here.

However, Banquet Records in Kingston confirmed yesterday (April 11) that they wouldn’t be reopening for in-person trading today.

“This week we’ve had 40% of our core customer-facing staff isolating, while none of our customer-facing staff have yet been offered a jab,” the store said in a statement on their Twitter account in regards to their decision not to reopen yet.

“Additionally, our physical site makes social distancing hard without turning into some form of record store Argos, which we don’t want to do.”

Banquet confirmed that ‘Shop Step’ sales will recommence, while their online retail operation is continuing.

