Record shops celebrate reopening as UK lockdown restrictions ease

Record shops across the UK have reopened for in-person trading yesterday (April 12) as a number of coronavirus-enforced restrictions were lifted.

Non-essential businesses in England reopened yesterday as part of the third phase of easing lockdown restrictions, which came into force on January 6. In addition, Northern Ireland’s “stay-at-home” order has ended, while further measures have been relaxed in Scotland and Wales.

A number of record shops across England and the UK have resumed in-person trading today, with the likes of Leeds’ Crash Records, Manchester’s Piccadilly Records and London’s Sister Ray Records all celebrating the significant development on social media, reports our sister title NME.

Tim Burgess’ Twitter Listening Parties’ website has an interactive list of independent record stores in the UK which you can view here.

Shop safe today x

WE'RE BACK 🥳 📅Monday – Saturday 📅

⏰9:30am – 6pm ⏰

🎶Vinyl, CDs, Merch and more!🎶 We've missed you, come by and say hello! 👋

We are happy to be back open and looking forward to seeing you all

Don't forget we can now open the shop from Monday 12th April 2021. Look forward to seeing you all in time.

💫 O P E N 💫 Super happy to be able to say that we are pushing the shutter back and welcoming you all back in the shop in ages. Here until 6pm. Which section are you heading to first? Don't forget to mask up 😷

However, Banquet Records in Kingston confirmed yesterday (April 11) that they wouldn’t be reopening for in-person trading today.

“This week we’ve had 40% of our core customer-facing staff isolating, while none of our customer-facing staff have yet been offered a jab,” the store said in a statement on their Twitter account in regards to their decision not to reopen yet.

NOT YET our thinking may change, but right now we don't feel comfortable opening up again.

“Additionally, our physical site makes social distancing hard without turning into some form of record store Argos, which we don’t want to do.”

Banquet confirmed that ‘Shop Step’ sales will recommence, while their online retail operation is continuing.