Read Bob Dylan’s set list for the Outlaw Festival

Bob Dylan opened his run of shows as part of this year’s Outlaw Festival last night (June 21) at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Dylan played a totally different set to the Rough And Rowdy Ways Tour. Jim Keltner joined the band on drums.

Meanwhile, Willie Nelson will miss the first three dates of the touring festival on doctor’s orders. His son Lukas Nelson and the Family Band will perform a special set featuring some of his songs.

Here’s the set-list for Dylan, courtesy of Boblinks.

Alpharetta, Georgia

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre, June 21, 2024

1. My Babe (Bob on piano) (song by Little Walter) 2. Beyond Here Lies Nothin’ (Bob on piano) 3. Simple Twist Of Fate (Bob on piano) 4. Little Queenie (Bob on piano) (song by Chuck Berry) 5. Mr. Blue (Bob on piano) (song written by DeWayne Blackwell) 6. Pay In Blood (Bob on piano) 7. Cold Cold Heart (Bob on piano) (song written by Hank Williams) 8. Early Roman Kings (Bob on piano) 9. Under The Red Sky (Bob on piano) 10. Things Have Changed (Bob on piano) 11. The Fool (Bob on piano) (song written by Naomi Ford and Lee Hazlewood) 12. Scarlet Town (Bob on piano) 13. Long and Wasted Years (Bob on piano)

Band Members

Bob Dylan – piano

Tony Garnier – electric and standup bass

Jim Keltner – drums

Bob Britt – acoustic guitar, electric guitar

Doug Lancio – acoustic guitar, electric guitar