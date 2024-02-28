Bob Dylan, Willie Nelson and Robert Plant & Alison Krauss for 2024 Outlaw Music Festival Tour

Willie Nelson‘s Outlaw Music Music Festival Tour this year will feature Willie Nelson & Family, Bob Dylan, Robert Plant & Alison Krauss and John Mellencamp among its storied bill.

“This year’s Outlaw Music Festival Tour promises to be the biggest and best yet with this lineup of legendary artists. I am thrilled to get back on the road again with my family and friends playing the music we love for the fans we love,” said Nelson.

The festival made its debut in 2016 in Scranton, Pennsylvania and has since gone on to include Neil Young, Van Morrison, ZZ Top, Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt in various line-ups.

This year’s festival runs for 25 dates, beginning on June 21 at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Alpharetta, Georgia and finishing on September 17 at the Darien Lake Amphitheater in Buffalo, New York.

Also on the bill are Brittney Spencer, Celisse and Southern Avenue while Billy Strings will also join the tour for one show at The Gorge in Washington.

You can find the full list of dates by clicking here. Tickets go on sale from Friday, March 1.