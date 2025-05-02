R.E.M. are honouring 75 years of Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty with a special remix of their debut single, “Radio Free Europe“.

You can hear the remix below.

Advertisement

THE JUNE 2025 ISSUE OF UNCUT IS AVAILABLE TO ORDER NOW: STARRING R.E.M., A DOORS RARITIES CD, BON IVER, PRINCE, SHACK, AMY WINEHOUSE, DIRE STRAITS, STEREOLAB AND MORE

The track has been remixed by Jacknife Lee, who also produced the R.E.M. albums, Accelerate (2008) and Collapse Into Now (2011)

The new remix is part of a five-track EP, with proceeds from the vinyl pressing to benefit RFE/RL on its 75th anniversary & World Press Freedom Day.

Advertisement

“Whether it’s music or a free press – censorship anywhere is a threat to the truth everywhere. On World Press Freedom Day, I’m sending a shout-out to the brave journalists at Radio Free Europe,” says Michael Stipe.

“Radio Free Europe’s journalists have been pissing off dictators for 75 years. You know you’re doing your job when you make the right enemies. Happy World Press Freedom Day to the ‘OG’ Radio Free Europe,” says Mike Mills.

You can stream or download the track here.

A limited-edition 10-inch orange-vinyl pressing—available for pre-order now exclusively via the official R.E.M. store and independent record stores —lands September 12.

And don’t forget – R.E.M. are on the cover of the new Uncut, revisiting their early, imperial phase around the 40th anniversary of Fables Of The Reconstruction.