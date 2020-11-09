Subscribe
News

Queens Of The Stone Age to stream acoustic show for charity

Recorded in Tasmania in 2018, it will air for a limited period on Friday

Sam Richards

Trending Now

NewsSam Richards - 0

Ways to keep reading Uncut during lockdown

Even if you can't leave the house, there's no need to miss an issue
Read more
FeaturesTom Pinnock - 0

The making of The Style Council’s “Walls Come Tumbling Down!”

Paul Weller and co ponder their 1985 rallying cry: “It’s probably still relevant, sadly…”
Read more
FeaturesJohn Robinson - 0

Metallica: “We were not very open to having anyone tell us what to do”

Lars Ulrich and Kirk Hammett on the making of their classic 1991 album, Metallica
Read more
FeaturesMichael Bonner - 0

The return of Joni Mitchell: “She sounds great, clear and light-hearted.”

Joni Mitchell's return to active service is documented in the latest issue of Uncut – in UK shops now...
Read more

Queens Of The Stone Age will stream the video of a special 2018 acoustic show on Friday, in order to raise money for two charities: The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust and Life For Paris.

Friday (November 13) marks five years since the terror attacks in Paris where 130 people lost their lives in a series of terror attacks across Paris, including 89 gig-goers at the Bataclan Theatre. The Nick Alexander Memorial Trust was founded in memory of Nick Alexander who was killed in the Bataclan attack while working for Eagles Of Death Metal. It provides instruments and music equipment for disadvantaged communities across the UK. Meanwhile, Life For Paris is a charity supporting hundreds of victims and their families affected by the attacks, providing ongoing support to help them rebuild their lives.

QOTSA’s acoustic set was performed in August 2018 at Tasmania’s MONA as a benefit event, raising in excess of $20,000 for Royal Hobart Hospital Children’s Ward. It will air for a very limited period starting at 5pm GMT on Friday over at Queens Of The Stone Age’s YouTube channel, with fans encouraged to donate to both charities via the stream.

Advertisement

Queens Of The Stone Age leader Joshua Homme says: “This show was originally to benefit the Children’s Hospital of Hobart, Tasmania, and we’re pleased it has a second chance to do some good. 2020 is a really messed up year, and people in need need you more than ever. Donate what you can, if you can.”

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest Issue

Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Buy Now
Subscribe Today
Advertisement

Features

Advertisement

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Read More
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Read More
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Read More
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Read More

SHOP UNCUT

Uncut - 0
Once in a lifetime… Presenting the Ultimate Music Guide to the arty, unparalleled Talking Heads. From the nervy minimalism of their debut to the...
Magazines

Talking Heads – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
Bruce Springsteen, Joni Mitchell, Fleet Foxes, Songhoy Blues, Paul Weller, The Doors, Drive-By Truckers, Kim Gordon, Metallica, Grandaddy and Todd Rundgren
Magazines

Uncut – December 2020

Buy Now
Uncut - 0
“You may say I’m a dreamer…” Every album reviewed. Unmissable archive interviews rediscovered. A revolutionary solo journey, in full. Presenting the definitive 148-page tribute...
Publications

John Lennon – The Deluxe Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
PJ Harvey, Tom Petty, Idles, Creedence Clearwater Revival, Matt Berninger, Steel Pulse, Hüsker Dü, Laura Veirs, Chris Hillman and Isaac Hayes
Magazines

Uncut – November 2020

Buy Now
John Robinson - 0
Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide
Publications

Grateful Dead – The Ultimate Music Guide

Buy Now
Tom Pinnock - 0
The Rolling Stones, Patti Smith, Peter Green, Gillian Welch, Black Sabbath, The Cramps and Sun Ra, plus a free Drag City CD
Magazines

Uncut – October 2020

Buy Now

Subscribe to Uncut today and never miss an issue.

Save up to 35% when you subscribe online

Learn More

© 2020 UNCUT is a member of the media division of BandLab Technologies.